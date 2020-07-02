This Is Why R29’s Unbothered Is Collaborating With Target

We don’t just work with anybody. We think about who we’re working with and why. This is especially true right now, but it always has been. We take our platform and our responsibility seriously, and we know it is our jobs to challenge brands to support and celebrate Black women genuinely. I am personally proud to work with a company like Target that has not only supported an unprecedented number of Black-owned brands and Black business owners in their stores, but that has also been a consistent partner to the Unbothered team as this program has evolved. As a brand of Black women working tirelessly to change our own company culture, we stand proudly with the Black employees at Target working to do the same at theirs. Together, Unbothered and Target want to send the strong and necessary message that the most impactful way to serve our community and ourselves during this integral time is to “keep that same energy.”