You Don’t Have To Wait Until Spring To Double Down On This Color Trend

We consider the S/S 2020 shows to be the fashion world's promise that at the end of the dark and snowy tunnel of winter ahead, a sense of sartorial joy awaits on the other side. We will emerge from all the gray and gloom to find a vibrant season of style inspired by Max Mara's sugary pastels and Issey Miyake's cheery hues. Designers like Cynthia Rowley and Dima Ayad have even doubled down on the use of color in their latest designs, inviting us to prepare for two-toned everything come spring. And while the industry may set its own schedule for top trends , that doesn't mean we always have to abide by it, especially when a style this striking rolls around.