Felix, who’s been sharing a bed with two blankets for over a year, agrees. He was already a good sleeper, but definitely prefers his current arrangement. "I think it’s simply the option of independence in a shared space; being able to maintain intimacy alongside asserting a level of control over something that is relatively personal is, at least in my opinion, a conducive relationship decision." That said, it does double the laundry load and can be harder to make the bed look 'nice'. Rebecca’s solution is to have a large blanket that covers both blankets. "That keeps the bed looking nicely made, plus it's a nice extra blanket to have on hand on very cold nights."