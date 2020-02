This doesn’t affect just our sleep, but our relationships too. Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist and founder of Harley Therapy tells me that the way we sleep affects how we relate to other people because it impacts how much energy we have, as well as our general levels of wellbeing. "It affects our individual mood and therefore has an impact on all our relationships, whether it's with colleagues, friends or partners." If your sleep is impacted negatively, you’re more likely to be impatient and irritable, which will most impact the people closest to you. Contrary to the cultural expectation that sharing a bed is testament to the strength of your relationship, if it makes you sleep badly it could drive you apart. According to Neil: "There's actually a strong link between poor sleep and higher rates of divorce, so staying in bed with somebody who annoys you is going to cause you to probably have a worse relationship rather than be a sign of the strength of your relationship."