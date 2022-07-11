Ultimately, this is what it comes down to: sleep. Not sharing a bed, not spooning, not starfishing but sleep itself. And sleep is selfish. As Neil tells me: "The bed is a very meaningful space in terms of intimacy, in terms of coupledom, and so something like separate duvets can threaten that sense of oneness or intimacy because of the cultural standard we set ourselves, but the most important thing about sleep is getting a good night's sleep. Sleep is the most selfish thing you can do. You can't share your sleep – you can change your intimacy but you can't share your sleep. And we know that if one partner in a relationship has one bad night's sleep, you lack empathy, you have more arguments, you have more negative feelings about your partner the next day. That's not a recipe for a happy relationship. When you're sleeping, prioritise your sleep! All the rest of the time, prioritise your relationship."