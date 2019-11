French brand Twins for Peace began in 2009 with a basic premise: For every pair of sneakers sold, the company will give a pair to a child in need. This, however, wasn't enough for the group whose slogan isSoon, the line branched out to sell T-shirts, which support children's health, and bags, which benefit children's education. In order to keep expanding and providing aid, the company also began partnering with organizations in the countries it was working in to collaborate on products to make fashionable, charitable goods, while also equipping people in countries like Brazil and Mozambique with the skills they need to become local producers.