French brand Twins for Peace began in 2009 with a basic premise: For every pair of sneakers sold, the company will give a pair to a child in need. This, however, wasn't enough for the group whose slogan is "Be Cool, Be Good." Soon, the line branched out to sell T-shirts, which support children's health, and bags, which benefit children's education. In order to keep expanding and providing aid, the company also began partnering with organizations in the countries it was working in to collaborate on products to make fashionable, charitable goods, while also equipping people in countries like Brazil and Mozambique with the skills they need to become local producers.
One such collaboration led to the creation of these "Gacha" sneakers, which we seriously couldn't be more obsessed with. They're the tennies that we've come to love from Twins for Peace but on steroids. Beaded in Cameroun as a part of a collaboration with the Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, there's no doubt in our minds that these shoes are worth the $460 price tag and the one-month wait.
Twins for Peace with The Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation Gacha Sneakers, $461, available for order at Twins for Peace.
