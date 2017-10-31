You Should Follow These Plus-Size Travel Bloggers On Instagram, ASAP

Bloggers and 'grammers are changing what it means to be a plus-size woman who travels, one image at a time. While most women in the U.S. are plus-sized — 67% are size 14 or above — they are still not widely represented in the images we see. And unfortunately, many get discriminated against when traveling abroad.
That's why a few intrepid women have decided to take control of the conversation. Snapping enviable photo after photo of themselves lounging on sandy beaches, staying in fancy hotels, eating at the latest restaurants, and enjoying outdoor adventures, they're showing representation matters and doing what they love in the process.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite plus-sized bloggers and influencers to follow for wanderlust-y inspiration, right now.