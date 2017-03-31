20 Photos Tell The Story Of One College Student’s Transition

Miller called mascotting the "perfect outlet" for him, especially at that point in his life, when he needed time for self-exploration. "Most people assumed that Big Red was a boy, but it’s gender neutral," he told Garcia. "However, no one could tell the difference between myself and the cisgender guys that were also Big Red, so I started to take it as a compliment when people would call me 'he' while I was in the suit." In fact, he said that mascotting eventually helped him come out to his friends.