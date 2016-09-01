The Pro-Approved Products That Changed Our Editors' Hair

We’re all looking for the one. You know it when you find it because it’s easy, feels right, and just works. We’re talking about hair products, of course.
As editors, our pursuit of the best new masks, texture sprays, and brushes is endless. And thankfully, our profession has blessed us with access to the best of the best. Some of us can't live without a good moisturizing balm, while others prefer the amplifying effects of a volume spray. Then, there are those who could never part with a special shampoo.
Suffice it to say, the hair products you'll find ahead have more than an editor's seal of approval — these revolutionary offerings have truly changed our hair for the better.
Click through to see our picks across a variety of hair textures. The one could be waiting for you.
As editors, our pursuit of the best new masks, texture sprays, and brushes is endless. And thankfully, our profession has blessed us with access to the best of the best. Some of us can't live without a good moisturizing balm, while others prefer the amplifying effects of a volume spray. Then, there are those who could never part with a special shampoo.
Suffice it to say, the hair products you'll find ahead have more than an editor's seal of approval — these revolutionary offerings have truly changed our hair for the better.
Click through to see our picks across a variety of hair textures. The one could be waiting for you.