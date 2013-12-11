Say hello to Kim Trager and Lowell Delaney. The design duo, and Central Saint Martins graduates, are responsible for our new favourite label Trager Delaney. In just three short seasons, it’s acquired a cult following thanks in part to the sophisticated collection of tailored separates, unexpected colourways, and witty prints.
We caught up with the pair at their W1 studio for a serious chat about all things fashion. Trager and Delaney are working hard to establish their label while trying to free themselves from the constraints of tradition. The first rule they're breaking? They won’t be showing at London Fashion Week.
Ahead, our revealing conversation with two of Britain's hottest up-and-coming designers on the importance of technology, their fabulous friend Arizona Muse, and the therapeutic benefits of George Michael. We think we found our sartorial soul mates.