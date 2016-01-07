This All-Too-Common Relationship Problem Is NOT OKAY

Dear Kelsey,



My boyfriend and I have been together for about a year and a half and we live together. I am so in love with him, but I'm not sure he's that in love with me. About five months ago, we were inseparable and loved being together. We could talk about anything and we hardly ever fought.



Cut to today — he's always snapping at me and getting crabby with me a lot for the smallest things (for instance, nudging him at dinner because I want him to look up from his phone). I feel like he's annoyed with me or tired of me all the time lately. I can never do anything right. I don't know what to do anymore.



Help me,

Almost Heartbroken





Dear Almost Heartbroken,



There are two famous quotes ringing in my head right now and I'm not sure which one you need more. So I'll just lead with both:



"You can't put back a petal when it falls from a flower, or sweeten up a fellow when he starts turnin' sour." — Nellie Forbush, South Pacific



"You teach people how to treat you." — Oprah, I think



However questionable the sources are, I've kept these lessons in my back pocket for years, because we all need them sometimes. I don't know what precipitated your boyfriend's change in attitude; it may be a temporary or a permanent shift. But I know this isn't okay. And I know there's probably nothing you can do about it. It's virtually impossible to change another person's attitude for them. The only business you can handle is your own, and right now, I think your business is showing your boyfriend — and yourself — how you are to be treated.



That doesn't necessarily mean kicking him out or walking out the door (though it may well come to that). It means you start by very clearly pointing out this pattern of behavior and how it affects you. Sometimes, good people do get stuck in a shitty behavior pattern without realizing it, and sometimes they can snap out of it. If you bring it to his attention like this, maybe that'll be the case for him — or maybe not. But really, the point is you letting him know, in no uncertain terms, that you will not take this unfair and unkind treatment, period.