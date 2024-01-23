Is Toxic Positivity The Thing That’s Making Work Unbearable?

The first step in addressing toxic positivity is to identify it — which can actually be more challenging to do in the workplace, where there are usually more boundaries around privacy and what constitutes appropriate, “professional” behaviour. In some workplaces, the toxic positivity is baked into the culture from the start, while in others it develops more slowly as management can’t or won’t adapt to the needs of its workers. In both scenarios, toxic positivity is used by management to shirt the responsibilities it has to its workers. It’s easier to sweep issues like wages, work hours, discrimination under the rug when everyone feels forced to grin and bear it.