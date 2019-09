It's no secret that we're always here for a good topknot . And why wouldn't we be? The high bun is an all-purpose style for every occasions and season. You can keep your strands from sticking to your neck during the summertime, or dress up your entire look with your bun and a moody lip on those chillier nights. And to state our case further: The hairstyle is crazy easy to perfect — if you implement a few tried-and-true techniques. Watch the video above to fall in love all over again.