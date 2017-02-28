It's no secret that we're always here for a good topknot. And why wouldn't we be? The high bun is an all-purpose style for every occasions and season. You can keep your strands from sticking to your neck during the summertime, or dress up your entire look with your bun and a moody lip on those chillier nights. And to state our case further: The hairstyle is crazy easy to perfect — if you implement a few tried-and-true techniques. Watch the video above to fall in love all over again.
Step 1: Before creating your ponytail, flip your hair over, mist with your favorite holding product (like a setting spray, gel, mousse, or styling spray), and blow-dry it smooth. This sets the style and minimizes flyaways. Secure with an elastic.
Step 2: Split your 'do in two sections, smoothing your hair with texturizing paste along the way.
Step 3: Rope twist your sections together.
Step 4: Wrap your new twist around your elastic. This should create a shape similar to a beehive. Secure with bobby pins.
Step 5: Finish with hairspray.
