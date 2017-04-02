Need A New Bag? Why Not Try This Fashion-Girl Favorite

Let's get one thing out of the way: Crossbody bags, we love you unconditionally. In all of your functional, hands-free glory, you've carried us through endless summers, Fashion Weeks, and busy days of meetings and appointments, all while juggling an iced coffee and two phones in hand. But, there's a new style threatening to steal your thunder — and we're kind-of on-board.
Though the top-handle purse has already become a street style favorite, it's yet to really hit the mainstream. And that might have something to do with the fact that it takes a full hand to hold one in that oh-so-stylish way that makes you look like you're a lady with places to be, who drinks black coffee and reads WWD in her spare time. But we promise, it's oh so worth it.
Rather than telling you how damn good a top-handle bag looks, we'll show you. Click on to see how five women wear theirs — and for style's sake, don't even think of using that longer strap (from here on out, it's just for show!).