In my experience as a writer and also as a Black woman, I move in spaces that are extremely white. I find it challenging that a lot of issues that Toni Morrison faced when she was an editor many decades ago are still pervasive issues. All the statistics that you speak about, they haven’t really shifted that deeply from the time when Toni Morrison was an editor advocating for the likes of Angela Davis to write her work. We were very intentionally grounding this festival within the legacy of her work, both as a writer but also as an editor. As somebody who was an advocate of Black life on the page, an advocate of Black life being worthy of being celebrated, and also an advocate who understood that we can’t really expect to read different kinds of books until the people that are selecting those books — the people who are editing those books — look like the face of America today.