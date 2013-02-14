We're sure you've seen the billboards, bus advertisements, and TV commercials by now, but just in case you didn't realize — The Hilfigers are moving in. The designer, fresh off his NYFW show, jetted to L.A. for the opening of his WeHo outpost on Robertson yesterday to unveil the fresh digs. Of course, when Hilfiger and his team throw down, we expect nothing less than the most epic July 4 BBQ — on steroids, obviously.
The 6,600-square-foot spot hosted some of Tinseltown's finest, including Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, and Olivia Munn — all decked out in some seriously preppy gear. And, although the event was the most star-studded we've seen in a while (and helped satiate the red carpet lull between the GGs and The Oscars), we naturally couldn't resist grilling the prepster guru about everything from his favorite flick to where he scores his best vintage finds in Lala. So, peruse the navy carpet — just don't forget to take a gander at the final slide, where the designer dishes on his fave L.A. haunts and more. Outfit inspiration and a Q&A? You know it.
Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger