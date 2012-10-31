One doesn't have to be a Victorian lady prone to fainting spells (or a Medieval princess who hasn't bathed since she was six) to need a piece of perfumed jewelry around her neck. In fact, we modern ladies don't have to get all that retro at all — the new Tom Binns for Lisa Hoffman collaboration is taking perfumed jewelry out of the history books and putting it back onto your neck, ears, and wrists with a three-piece collection features five metal finishes and five scents locked in organic wooden beads.
The scent/metal pairings include (above, from left) Tuscan Fig with Shiny Rose Gold, Madagascar Orchid with Matte Brushed Gold, Japanese Agarwood with polished Deep Bronze, Tunisian Neroli with High Gloss Gold, and French Clary Sage with Silver-Toned Rhodium. The necklaces retail for $250, the cuffs for $300, and the earrings (which will launch in January '13) for $200.
Photo: Courtesy of Tom Binns
