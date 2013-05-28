James Bond doesn't get many days off (luckily, for the greater good of humanity). But if he did, he'd certainly be caught wearing Todd Snyder's fall '13 collection. The latest crop of luxurious separates proves the CFDA designer has an immaculate eye for classic dressing with a modern edge. But it's no surprise: With roots in outerwear (his name literally translates to "one who makes outer garments") and high-level experience accrued from Ralph Lauren, Gap, and J.Crew, it's clear Snyder's got the mind, eye, and craft to outfit any man — rugged, or well, more buttoned-up. From velvet blazers to chunky knits, shearling-lined leather jackets to cardigans you'll want to steal, the threads are perfect for every day — that is, if your every day guy is a stunner with slicked back hair and a taste for all things polished.
Click through for the collection.