You know if you're a Tocca girl. For one, you appreciate the little things like the perfect shade of pink, the perfect flare on a skirt, the perfect taper on a trouser…but couldn't care less about the frilly, prom-y, so-sweet-it's-saccharine fluff that dominates the "feminine" sections at stores.
In fact, Tocca really has that "feminine-tomboy" formula figured out: patently pretty dresses, ruffled tops, and simple jumpsuits that feel as sensual as lingerie but as comfortable to wear as your oldest pair of PJs (as evidenced by our favorite photo from the collection — when's the latest time you karate kicked in your cocktail dress?). Its resort '14 collection doesn't deviate very fall from its regular fare, but introduces a collection of prim suits that don't feel the least bit stuffy. Click through for all the looks.
Photo: Courtesy of Tocca