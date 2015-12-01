It's the perfect time of year to squeeze in a post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas getaway, and what could be cozier than renting a tiny house for a long weekend? Ahead, we've selected a dozen adorable crash pads from sites like Airbnb and HomeAway that you can book for the perfect mini-cation this season.
From Savannah to Oakland to Stockholm, these houses prove that size does matter — but not how you think. As an added bonus, tiny houses tend to come with tiny price tags, so you can actually afford to stay in these stunners without breaking the bank.
From Savannah to Oakland to Stockholm, these houses prove that size does matter — but not how you think. As an added bonus, tiny houses tend to come with tiny price tags, so you can actually afford to stay in these stunners without breaking the bank.