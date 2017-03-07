International Women's Day is March 8, meaning the time to rejoice for the fearless females in our lives has never been realer. But far from an everyday celebration, it's a day to rally, take action, and put our collective money where our mouths are.
That's why this year, we're standing with Tinder and its mission to #FundHerCause. For every Tweet from March 8 to 31, the company will donate $100 (up to $250,000) to the female-friendly nonprofit of your choice.
All you have to do? Tweet a shoutout to the cause closest to your heart and be sure to tag @Tinder and #FundHerCause. From there, you'll receive a code to unlock your $100 donation, which you can submit to the organization of your choice via www.tinder.fund. Yep, it's that easy.
But before you join in on the girl-power festivities, take a second to get the word out. After all, our voices are louder when we use them in unison.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASES DO NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING; ODDS DEPEND ON NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to residents of the U.S., ages 18+ at time of entry. Value of all prizes: $250k. For complete details and Official Rules, visit https://tinde.rs/CauseRules. Sponsor: Tinder, Inc., 8833 Sunset Blvd, 4th Floor, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA. Enter by 3/31/17.
Advertisement