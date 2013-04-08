It's not every day we find a designer who truly gets us — but Timo Weiland definitely belongs in that designer-cum-mind-reader category. A long-time favorite among the downtown set (R29 included, of course!), Weiland has a sixth sense for what women want to wear — as this ingeniously simple spring collection proves.
From pretty, flutter-hem dresses to mod miniskirts in genius, neon-meets-neutral houndstooth, these pieces are equal parts simplicity and style. It's no surprise we want to wear the whole thing (right now!) — classic cuts in innovative prints are what this guy does best, after all.
Click on for Weiland's fresh spring crop, straight ahead!