When it comes to beauty, we truly believe it's what's on the inside that count. Well, most of the time — and the exception is our handbags. What you see is a supple, sleek carryall, but when unzipped, it's a monster of credit cards, makeup, and mints. However, the latest line we're obsessing, Time's Arrow, has all its bases covered.
Created in New York by Christine Park, Time's Arrow is a line of leather handbags that feature clean-lined and classic shapes, such as satchels, totes, and clutches, most with an arrow-head pocket. While the collection is an instant favorite for anyone looking for an everyday, any-outfit bag, the real beauty is on the inside where "every fold and gusset fills up gracefully," according to its claim, and origami-like pouches expand as necessary. Think of it as your own magic Mary Poppins holdall that carries much, much more than meets the eye. And, it's all kept organized so you'll never have to worry about a sudden Kleenex and keys explosion while you're trying to pay for your latte.
It doesn't hurt that these genius little bags, priced from $125 to $965, are awfully pretty, too. See all the selections from the Time's Arrow debut line ahead, and shop them this August when they're available at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Steven Alan.