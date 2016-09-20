As a small business owner for the better part of a decade, I’ve learned firsthand that time is my most valuable resource — yes, even over money. You can always try to make more money, but time is simply not renewable.
With that in mind, I’m always eager to find new ways to work smarter (not harder). And thankfully, some of my favorite apps have helped me do just that.
There are 1.6 million apps available for download, but these are the five I’ve found shave the most time off my workweek. In fact, using these apps has helped me save 10 hours each week — that’s more than a full workday of time saved.
Whether you work for a large corporate firm, or you're the sole proprietor of a burgeoning business, here are the five apps that can help streamline your workday.
