This Target Loungewear Set Has Gone Viral On TikTok

Fabric-wise, the Stars Above top and pants are made with a 98% polyester blend — and some reviewers warn that it sheds in the wash, so it's best to wash separately in the machine (or even hand-wash if you're extra particular about clothing care). The loungewear comes in four colorways — Brown, Charcoal Grey, Cream, and Mauve — in sizes up to XXL. Customers give it 4.8 out of 5 stars for comfort and 4.3 out of 5 stars for value, with one especially dramatic reviewer writing, "So fluffy I could die!" Honest reviewers, however, say the material does seem to stretch and get baggier as you wear it, so that's one thing to keep in mind when it comes to sizing.