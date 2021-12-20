All of that said, the platform is not without its shortcomings. Unlike in a formalized doctor’s office, content makers don’t need to be registered doctors or authorities in the sexual wellness sector — so there’s ample space for misinformation. Physicians like Dr. Clark and Dr. Irobunda are competing digitally with any number of users to deliver medically sound information. “One of the worst parts about sex education in schools right now is that fact that your curriculum changes so much geographically. What you learn is dictated by where you live — so if you live in Alabama, you may be getting an abstinence-only education,” says Dr. Clark. “TikTok is amazing because it’s available to everyone — it’s where people go to fill in the gaps. But that’s the danger, too: Some of the content does a great job educating, and some of it is terrible and completely false.” And while she’s doing everything in her power to give her audience the tools to tell the difference between medical information and agenda-driven clickbait, there’s simply no way to avoid misinformation entirely.