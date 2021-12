TikTok’s Frozen Beautyblender Hack Made My Pores Disappear

Makeup artist Zoë Moore says: "I find this trend a little odd. Using cooling aids can help de-puff skin, but applying foundation with a frozen Beautyblender could be a disaster. When it starts to thaw, the water will mix with any oil-based foundations and result in a cake-y, unblended finish." I hadn't thought of that, but it makes sense, as oil molecules are repelled by water. Luckily, my foundation is oil-free — but even then, Zoë suggests another technique for flawless blending. "I personally like to apply my own base with my fingers, as the warmth from your hands helps the product blend beautifully into the skin."