Charleston is having a moment: In 2016, the city was rated the number one city in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row — and the best city in the world — by Travel + Leisure. Be it the comfort food or Southern hospitality, people keep coming back for more. It's is an increasingly popular destination for bachelorette parties, weekend trips, or a plain stopover.
So, what exactly makes this place so irresistible? For Olivia Mitchell Brock, a locally-based interior designer and blogger at Lacquered Life, the reasons are threefold: The historic architecture and stunning landscape, the balmy weather, and the amazing Southern cuisine.
"We are so lucky to be a historic city that is located on the ocean: In one day you can take a surf lesson at Folly Beach, visit an 18th century plantation, and be fed by a James Beard award-winning chef by night," says Brock. With postcard-perfect architecture and proximity to the beach, Charleston checks off all the ideal criteria for a girlfriends' getaway. To ensure you have a blast down South with your squad, we've tapped Brock to her her quintessential list of things to do in The Holy City.