This Will Make Your Lashes Look So Much Thicker

Erika Stalder
Just ask seemingly lash-endowed celebrities like Adele and Kim K — thick, plentiful lashes require a little help. Hollywood makeup artists like Fiona Stiles offer sage advice: “Full, thick brushes with lots of bristles give the best volume,” she says of her favorite mascaras. But beyond expert know-how, we’re discovering a crop of new innovations aimed at giving us major eye flutter — yes, even for the falsie-averse. From eyeliners formulated to cling along the waterline to mascaras that stain lashes with a semipermanent tint, we mined the brave new world of lash-boosting and landed on options for purists and more-is-more fans alike.

Want to give your lashes the extension effect (without sitting in the salon chair for hours)? There are primers to do just that. (Shout-out, fiber technology!) Looking for an efficacious serum designed by a derm? We’ve got you covered. Because long, lush lashes never go out of style. Ahead, find out how to boost yours.

