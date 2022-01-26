On a holiday that celebrates grand bouquets, bold red roses, petals plucked to the tune of "loves me, loves me not", and all things floral, plants are sometimes left in the lonely shadows. Everyone knows that greenery needs a little sun to shine, so we're putting potted houseplants in the spotlight for Valentine's Day, because we all know that a sprightly seedling carries just as much sentiment and meaning as a bombastic bouquet. Plus, a plant is free of all the traditional romantic baggage that we don’t need on a day when loving relationships of all stripes should be celebrated.
While there are a growing number of places to buy plants online, The Sill remains our go-to digital destination for green gifting. Button ferns, monsteras, ZZ plants, and more garden goodies are sprouting from the retailer’s verdant online inventory. They’ve even worked up a curated Valentine’s Day gift shop, replete with romantically-minded sprouts to help you show (and grow) your heartfelt feelings this year. The best part about buying from The Sill? You don't need a lick of horticultural knowledge or a single green thumb to shop one of these timeless gifts — every species on site is accompanied by a beginner-friendly explainer on its history, care, ideal environment, and more. (And, as always, crazy plant people are welcome.)
Below, we dug up 12 plant gifts to shop before February 9 (the last day to order from The Sill to ensure Valentine’s Day delivery). Scroll on and find out which pot is the perfect fit for your valentine(s).
Best Plant Gifts
Ah, good ol' fashioned greenery — it’s great to look at, fun to nurture, and a worthy investments thanks to an everlasting lifespan (with the proper amount of calculated neglect). The Monstera Deliciosa, one of the most popular plants on The Sill's site (and, in my experience, the main attraction of every 20-something's Brooklyn apartment), brightens up living spaces one giant Swiss cheese leaf at a time. Other plants like the vibrant Aglaonema Wishes or the tiny-but-mighty Button Fern are also great for adding pops of color or breathing some new life into a mundane WFH set-up.
Best Blooming Plant & Bouquet Gifts
We know, we know — you came for the plants. But hey, a few blooming buds (nor a spectacular bouquet kit) never hurt nobody. Although bloom times and quantities vary, give a Bromeliad some love and you're bound to be greeted with some pretty petals. Your Petite Orange Orchid may arrive with a few shy blooms, but will quickly unfurl its full flowery potential in warm indoor settings. Don't want to wait? The Nature Walk Bouquet Kit provides you with freshly cut flora, plant food, and an optional glass vase to house your new stems.
Best Plant Accessory Gifts
Maybe your indoor garden could rival the Amazon jungle; or, on the flip side, you landed on this article even though your thumb has never shown even a speckle of green. Either way, if you don’t need a new plant, then it's time to click on The Sill's "Home & Accessories" tab for all of your greenery-adjacent needs. For the crazy plant person in your life, you'll find love-themed ceramic planter pops and artsy vessels for the new seedlings they'll inevitably invite into their homes. The Sill also features an adorable botanically-themed embroidery kit and a rich gardenia-scented candle for fans of inanimate home decor.
If you’re in favor of a sprouted something for your special someone, head over to The Sill's Valentine's Day Shop now, and make sure to plant your order, stat. (If you want your flora to arrive by February 14th, you have until February 4 to order with standard delivery or February 9 with express shipping.) Cheers to a Valentine's Day deeply rooted in love.
