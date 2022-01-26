Maybe your indoor garden could rival the Amazon jungle; or, on the flip side, you landed on this article even though your thumb has never shown even a speckle of green. Either way, if you don’t need a new plant, then it's time to click on The Sill's "Home & Accessories" tab for all of your greenery-adjacent needs. For the crazy plant person in your life, you'll find love-themed ceramic planter pops and artsy vessels for the new seedlings they'll inevitably invite into their homes. The Sill also features an adorable botanically-themed embroidery kit and a rich gardenia-scented candle for fans of inanimate home decor.