On a holiday that celebrates grand bouquets bold red roses , petals plucked to the tune of "loves me, loves me not", and all things floral, plants are sometimes left in the lonely shadows. Everyone knows that greenery needs a little sun to shine , so we're putting potted houseplants in the spotlight for Valentine's Day , because we all know that a sprightly seedling carries just as much sentiment and meaning as a bombastic bouquet. Plus, a plant is free of all the traditional romantic baggage that we don’t need on a day when loving relationships of all stripes should be celebrated.