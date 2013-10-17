A simple scan of its site, and it’s easy to see why we're so enthralled with hubby-and-wife design team The Podolls' eco-friendly, modern wares. And, we’ve been pretty impressed with its endeavors as of late, specifically this stunner of a lookbook. But, what really has us jumping up and down with joy is the opening of The Podolls’ shiny-new retail space.
The Burlingame-based spot is a 900-square-foot gem, bedecked with the two’s own designs as well as pieces from other local names like Marisa Haskell, Micaela Greg, and Freda Salvador. Think that’s it? Guess again — it’s also full of irresistible knickknacks for the home as well as loads of artsy glossies (hello, AnOther magazine!). Of course, we wouldn’t jabber all day about it and not let you in on a sneak peek. So, we’ve got 10 snaps of the spankin-new place ahead of its opening tomorrow, Friday, October 18! And, if these pics leave you in the party mood, be sure to hit up the opening bash — going down tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. Catch you there.