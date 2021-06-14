I’m The Optimistic Dresser because… “I'm looking forward, honey. I'm not letting this panini stop me from copping the latest two-piece co-ord or tulle blouse because I'm stuck inside. I think getting dressed and putting on jewelry and a bright eye motivates me for the day (and if I put on eye makeup, I can’t sneak in any naps). I love anything that feels editorial — if you see it in the magazines, I want to be wearing it down the street. I don’t care how eccentric it looks, because I'm confident I can pull it off. The confidence didn’t come overnight, and there were times when I felt that that level of ‘fashion’ was unattainable for a girl from the ‘burbs of Maryland with 4C hair, cystic acne, and a tummy. That’s not how I think anymore — my style is a slap in the face to anyone who says girls like me can't be ‘fashion girls.’”