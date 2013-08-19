Ah yes, the basic tee — what a versatile wardrobe essential. Whether you throw it on with boyfriend jeans for a casual, off-duty look or dress it up with a structured pencil skirt and an eye-catching necklace, a great-fitting, luxurious T-shirt is a timeless closet must-have. Cue the lady & the sailor, a L.A.-based brand that follows this same belief that a well-tailored tee can work for any occasion, day or night. Developed in 2009 by Brittany Correy, the collection, which she calls "feminine with a nod to boy," prides itself on the motto that good basics are everything when creating beautiful, unfussy style.
For its fall lookbook, the lady & the sailor boasts a range of effortless, cool, and still totally chic T-shirts, soft hoodies, cozy sweatpants, and tailored jackets you simply won't want to take off. Top it off with a fresh-faced model who makes us want to cut bangs ASAP and the fact that it's shot here at the scenic Beverly Hills Hotel, and we just can't wait to slip into these luxe-yet-comfy buys and get back to the basics this season. Click through for some of our favorite looks from the campaign and shop the collection here.