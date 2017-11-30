The Edit At Roosevelt Field Brings Your URL Favs IRL

The Edit @ Roosevelt Field is a new retail concept that is akin to a permanent pop-up store, with a rotating cast of brands and services. "We created this idea as we wanted to bring new, exciting brands to the customers, [who] really demand all of our properties bring the latest fashions, and the latest brands and we really didn't have the template to do it with our traditional models," Zachary Beloff, national director of business development for Simon, tells Refinery29. "So this concept was created for us to be able to bring brands that the customers might be familiar with online, but never have encountered in person to the shopping centers."