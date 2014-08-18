Coming home with cherished memories may be the obvious reason to travel the globe, but we think returning with handfuls of authentic souvenirs for your living space is a pretty worthwhile incentive, too. And, if an exotic trip to a remote corner of the world isn't in the cards right now, don't fret; your home can still look like that of a professional jet-setter.
New site The Citizenry allows you to shop the world’s most gorgeous goods for the home — without leaving yours. The site is an intersection of vivid, global finds with a minimalist lean. It taps local artisans to ensure each item is made ethically and resourcefully.
"We built The Citizenry to inspire people to fill their homes with more meaningful items that celebrate the rich history of human craftsmanship across the globe," says co-founder Carly Nance. "Each season, we create a curated collection of home goods inspired by and ethically sourced from another corner of the world. Our Peru and Argentina collection, which includes luxurious alpaca textiles and handcrafted leather chairs, highlights the best materials and techniques each country has to offer." Itching for a mini vacation? Click through The Citzenry’s considered items and get ready for a Monday jaunt to another country, no passport required.