Another year, another Thanksgiving where we find ourselves a tad behind schedule for the influx of family soon to be gathering in our dining room. While it's true we may not have the whole prepping-in-advance thing down just yet, there's no reason anyone else has to know that. To get our tablescapes up to par on the fly, we teamed up with Smirnoff to create three easy, beautiful decor hacks that will impress even the judgiest of the bunch (ahem, Aunt Carol). Now all that's left to worry about is how to dodge those questions about our relationship status.
Leaf Name Cards
Materials
Brown packaging paper
Bouquet of fresh flowers
Scissors
Regular and metallic markers
Instructions
1. Trace the outline of various leaves on brown paper.
2. Cut out each shape.
3. Write your guests' names on the leaves in script, accenting letters with metallic marker.
Mini Wildflower Arrangements
Materials
Bouquet of fresh flowers
Shears
Small vases
Instructions
1. Trim the stems off flowers so they'll fit in various small vases.
2. Arrange various colored flowers and leaves into each vase.
Chalkboard Menu
Materials
Chalkboard
Liquid chalkboard markers
Chalk
Instructions
1. List out your food and drink menu using liquid chalkboard markers.
2. Doodle festive designs along the borders of the menu with markers and chalk.
