Dark moments have a way of reminding us of all the bright spots in our lives — the things that really matter. During this challenging period of uncertainty, where actions as simple as hugs are temporarily off-limits , we’ve found ourselves moving beyond inward forms of positive reflection and onto outward expressions of appreciation for others . It's time we action these mentally-logged lists of the family members to friends and colleagues whom we're thankful for by sending them some recognition in the form of a gratitude card.