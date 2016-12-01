When we're busy baking, decorating our apartments, and gift shopping for everyone on our "nice" list, planning holiday party outfits tends to get pushed to the end of our to-dos. Once we finally get around to it, we have no choice but to make a mad dash to the nearest fast-fashion retailer to stock up on glittery styles — which, without fail, never see the light of day after NYE.
This year, we're wising up, planning ahead, and vowing to break that cycle. We're investing in quality ensembles that fit the bill for all of our RSVPs and work in our wardrobe long after the ball drops. After browsing the dark floral dresses, silky jumpsuits, and pajama-inspired sets from Thakoon — a.k.a. the non-cliché holiday pieces we've been looking for forever — we can nix "find a killer outfit" from our seasonal worries.
Intrigued? Ahead, check out 24 looks from Thakoon's holiday lookbook that have serious staying power.
