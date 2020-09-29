Tempur-Pedic’s Bestselling & Editor-Approved Mattresses Are $300 Off

Tempur-Pedic Reviewer: "Although I'm only 25, I'm a registered nurse and I work long hours. I never thought much about our bed quality, until my neck and back started hurting. I couldn't even turn my head properly because of the pain. My first fix was to get a different pillow, it helped somewhat but didn't solve my problem. So we decided to bite the bullet and purchase one of the most expensive items we have purchased as a married couple! This was the smartest decision we made! We bought this mattress (LuxeAdapt Soft) and Tempur-pedic pillows. After 2 nights of sleep, my neck and back were like brand new! The support my body gets through a night's rest is exactly what I need to recharge. So happy with our purchase! Also ordering online was SO easy. We got our order in less than ONE week!"