What Your Sleeping Position Means For Your Health

Getting to sleep is a tough enough task on its own. But what if, after a perfect night of ZZZs, you wake up and your neck feels off? Or you don't actually feel like you got good sleep at all?



There's no one perfect sleep position that will work best for everyone on every night, of course. Most of us switch it up throughout the night, anyway. But it turns out that the way you sleep can affect your body in some subtle ways. If you're already dealing with health issues, or some new ones start to crop up, it might be a good idea to pay attention to what your snoozing positions are doing to the rest of you.



Here's what the research has to say if you sleep...