Tempur-Pedic’s Luxe & Best-Rated Cooling Mattress Is Worth The Splurge

There are people who would be just as happy sleeping on a camping cot as they would be snoozing at the Ritz. Firm, soft, cooling, adjustable: these are all meaningless buzzwords that don't affect their sleep at all. But then there are those of us who not only have high standards in a mattress, we require a truly good one to sleep in. For my fellow creatures of comfort, the perfectly acceptable "one size fits all" mattresses won't do. This is where Temper-Pedic's most luxe mattresses come into play. Far more than a basic foam mattress, these beds mold to your body and encase you in a cool cocoon that'll relax your tense nerves and drift you off to dreamland.