Tempur-Pedic’s Luxe & Best-Rated Cooling Mattress Is Worth The Splurge

There are people who would be just as happy sleeping on a camping cot as they would be snoozing at the Ritz. Firm, soft, cooling, adjustable: these are all meaningless buzzwords that don't affect their sleep at all. But then there are those of us who not only have high standards in a mattress, we require a truly good one to sleep in. For my fellow creatures of comfort, the perfectly acceptable "one size fits all" mattresses won't do. This is where Temper-Pedic's most luxe mattresses come into play. Far more than a basic foam mattress, these beds mold to your body and encase you in a cool cocoon that'll relax your tense nerves and drift you off to dreamland.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
And, for a limited time, you can snag these top-of-the-line mattresses for a little less. Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day National Promotion is running till June 6th, which means the brand's most luxe ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses are on sale for $300 off. There's still time to treat yourself to the best sleep of your life and indulge in one of Tempur-Pedic's most luxe mattresses.
But what sets a $6,000 mattress apart from its less expensive (but still well-made) brethren? I got my hands on the Tempur-Pedic's LuxeBreeze mattress to see for myself. My old full-size mattress got a hefty upgrade to a cooling king-size mattress that arrived just in time for humid summer days. I was already a homebody, and my extra cushy Tempur-Pedic mattress officially signed the deal. One jump in bed and I was prepared for my midday nap even though I just woke up. If you're ready to join the homebody crew or you're looking for a major upgrade to your bedroom, then read ahead.
The biggest selling point of Tempur-Pedic's LuxeBreeze mattresses is its cooling properties. It's designed for hot sleepers and can actually feel up to 10 degrees cooler than your room. The mattress is made with fibers that draw away heat and three additional layers that helps regulate your temperature. If you steadily toss and turn throughout the night because the heat and summers are especially the worst for you, this mattress is a lifesaver.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The mattress also conforms to your body with that signature Tempur-Pedic cushiness — giving you maximum pressure relief from a long day. It comes in three different feels: soft, medium hybrid, and firm. I opted for the "just right" feeling of a medium hybrid. I can't sleep in a bed that's too firm or I get aches, but I also stay wide awake in a bed that feels like jelly. The medium hybrid was the perfect in-between for me, as it gave ample support but I still felt nestled in. I could easily roll or face plant into my bed without feeling like I was drowning or hurt my face — both which I've done with a super soft and firm mattress.
To really understand what sets the LuxeBreeze apart from other mattresses, here is a quick overview of the luxurious qualities that set it apart.
A Lofty Profile
What surprised me the most after my mattress was delivered was its height — 13 lofty inches. I truthfully questioned how the bed could be as cooling as they described online when there were so many layers. There are already four layers of intricately designed materials in the ProBreeze mattress, and now there's 33% more in this one.
Since I have a pretty high bed frame, I was ready to feel like I was on a cloud drifting through the sky. When it came to bedding, it wasn't too hard for me to find sheets that would fit the tall profile, as the corners of the bed was rounded, so it was easy to cover. I've personally fallen into a deep trance with Amazon Basics Bed Sheets — which is silky soft, so the mattress actually felt even cooler.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Cool-To-The-Touch Cover
Technology is advancing more by the minute, and mattresses are following suit. I questioned how it was instantly cool when I first laid on it and I found out that the mattress has a SmartClimate Cover that draws heat away from your body with an innovative material. The weather outside was extremely hot, as movers helped deliver it inside, so there was no way it attracted heat from outdoors. I discovered that the removable — there's a zipper that unwinds the top — and machine-washable cover is the main attraction. The following three layers — a heat-diffusing layer, a thin breathable foam, and a thicker cushiony layer with holes — all help with increased airflow to keep you cool as a cucumber throughout the night. Fancy.
Cushioning Support
Get ready to sleep soundly throughout the night with the cushioning on this mattress. The LuxeBreeze has over 1,300 springs, which makes it lighter and supports any sleep style. I'm a side sleeper for days, but my husband is a front and back sleeper, and we both found the mattress to be super comfortable and airy. With all the cushy layers, it feels like it will take years to get any signs of sagging or dips — maybe even never.
My Final Thoughts
After sleeping on the mattress for a few weeks now, I can truthfully say naps have been better, and I haven't woken up once. No more grouchiness waking up in the night because I had to lower the AC even more or glue myself to the wall to stay cool. Plus, what's surprising is that I'm someone who has to sleep with a blanket on at all times, too, and I wake up with it still on — not kicked to the floor. Both my husband and I wake up feeling well-rested ever since we've received Tempur-Pedic's LuxeBreeze and will never go back.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The pricey is a hefty investment, but as someone who loves her bed, maybe a bit too much, I believe that you won't regret it. You don't change your mattress often, so when you can treat yourself and there's a $300 discount, why not go big? Don't cheat yourself out of a good nights sleep. You'll thank yourself in the long run.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.