We don't have a Pinterest board dedicated to pastel cupcakes (we're really more the cronut type). We've never done high tea, been to the races — or, heck, even been to England. But somehow, Ted Baker London makes us dream of doing all that.
See, Ted Baker London makes clothes perfect for that effortlessly charming, English Rose type (Alexa and Kate, we're looking at you). Irresistibly feminine tea dresses; sunny yellow, grass green, and femme floral separates — these clothes were practically made for the Field Day festival, or shopping in Shoreditch.
Click on to shop our 10 favorites — but don't judge us if we don't swap our cronuts for crumpets anytime soon, okay?