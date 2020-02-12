5 p.m. — I get home, give the kitties their treats, and get dressed for the gym. F. calls me on his way home and tells me he went to oyster happy hour ($60)?! This was a special treat post sperm analysis that I am definitely okay with (the whole situation is uncomfortable for him and I get that — plus, oysters contain a lot of zinc which is great for sperm health, lol!). But I tell him to invite his wife next time. He also fills me in on what the fertility clinic is like (exactly how it looks on TV!) and we have a good laugh when I ask what kind of porn he watched and he says, “I just looked at our wedding photos, honey.” He pulls up to the house as we're talking so I get to kiss him before I leave for the gym. I have no clue how much his insurance will cover for the SA so we'll have to wait for the bill. $60