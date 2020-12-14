11:10 a.m. — I remember I have a $25 reward to use at Madewell from my birthday. I scroll through the website with so many beautiful things, but nothing is jumping out at me. I switch over to the sale section and find a black sweater on sale with an additional 40% off. They have my size, so I decide I better just grab it. I go to checkout, using the reward and my total comes to $10.54 — not too bad for a store where I can hardly afford anything! $10.54



4 p.m. — Ahh, time for the dentist! I was supposed to come in March, but due to the pandemic the office shut down and I never rescheduled my appointment when they re-opened. I'm here today though and per usual, not looking forward to my visit. I like to call myself the "Cavity Queen" because no matter how many times a day I brush, floss, and use mouthwash, I seem to always have a cavity. For some lucky reason, today isn't one of those days! After they do the normal appointment things, I tell them about a tooth that still bothers me, even though it was filled two years ago. They tell me they can seal the tooth for $25 and see if that helps with the sensitivity. I say yes and when they're done, skip to the front and pay my bill of $82. $82



Daily Total: $92.54