Today: a teacher who makes $79,500 per year and who spends some of her money this week on FedExed ice cream.
Occupation: Teacher
Industry: Education
Age: 56
Location: Los Angeles
Salary: $79,500. My husband, K., and I keep all of our finances separate (he pays for the internet and phone bill, food, insurance, etc., and my expenses are outlined below). K. was unemployed for about 15 months due to the writers’/actors’ strike, so I took on a lot of those responsibilities during that time as well. It was very, very stressful. Historically he has made at least double what I earn so it’s been a huge adjustment supporting three people and a dog on a teacher’s salary. His salary this year was around $35,000 due to the strike; because it’s a bit of an unusual situation, I haven’t listed a joint income.
Assets: 403(b): $42,750; savings: $2,000.
Debt: $500 to CareCredit for a dog emergency visit.
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $1,800
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $2,850 (I pay $1,450 and K. pays $1,400). I wish we weren’t throwing money away every month in rent. Unfortunately I don’t see us ever being able to afford to own anything, especially here.
Loan payments: $499 (car payment).
403(b): $750 per paycheck (deducted pre-tax).
Gas: $10
Electric: $85
Erewhon membership: $20 (split with my daughter so really $10. I know, I know, a membership to Erewhon. This is mostly for my daughter but I can’t lie — they make a heck of a smoothie. Thank you, Hailey Bieber).
Prime: $15
Dog food and daycare: $100
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
As this is my second Money Diary, and I have read several since mine, I realize that having my undergraduate degree paid for was a luxury. Granted it was over 30 years ago and college costs have spiked A LOT, but I am still grateful that my degree was paid for. There was no option other than to go to college. Both my parents went, as did everyone in my family and their family. I would love to go back to school for a master’s degree but financially it’s impossible unless a suitcase full of money were to fall from the sky and into my lap.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Did you worry about money growing up?
I did not worry about money growing up, thankfully. It seemed like everything we needed — school, lessons, trips — was provided. We grew up in a low cost of living area. But my mom liked really nice things. I do remember my mom and dad fighting about her spending habits. As an adult, I think he must have resented how hard he worked and how much she spent. But it didn’t really register with me when I was a kid.
Do you worry about money now?
I worry about money all the time. When I wrote my last diary, I had just found out I was losing my job and had no savings. Plus my adult child lives with me rent-free and people had LOTS to say about that. (Actually, had I known I could respond in the comments, what I would have said was that I encourage her to save all her money while living at home so that she doesn’t end up like me. I am my daughter’s very own cautionary tale.) After that diary, I found a better job which had a 403(b) with a small match. Two years after that job, I left to go to another job with a pay rise. So instead of making $55,000 I am now making close to $80,000. But since I am able to (mostly) live on a lower salary, I have taken every raise and poured it into the 403(b) account. They match at $2,000 a year. I am very proud that in just over three years I have managed to save over $40,000. I know it is MILES away from being able to retire. But going from zero to that makes me feel proud. That $42,000 feels like a room full of gold to someone who three years ago had nothing. Frequently my husband and I talk about which countries we might be able to afford to retire to; sadly, it won’t be here. I also am YEARS away from retiring. I will be the oldest teacher ever, due in part to the high cost of living coupled with the lower salary.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible for myself when I graduated college at 21. My financial safety net is sort of my husband — but 15 months with no income dwindles savings tremendously.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I received some money ($5,000) when my grandmother died. When my dad passed away, his money all went to my mom. I don’t believe there will be anything left. Unless I win the lottery, I think I will probably be working until I am in my 70s.
Day One: Sunday
6:30 a.m. — I drop my dog at doggy daycare. We buy packs of 20 at a time, so the drop-off has already been paid for. He really likes it and always races up the stairs so it makes me happy to leave him in a place he feels secure. I have several errands to run today and when he is home alone, he howls nonstop. He is very needy. Daycare is better than angry neighbors, so off he goes.
6:45 a.m. — I eat chocolate on a daily basis. It is a need. Stop at the 7-Eleven to buy a small bag of peanut M&Ms. $1.89
2:30 p.m. — My group of kids this year is pretty squirrelly. I want to help them be their best selves so I place an order for 12 squishy balls on Amazon. I have a credit for $7.70 so I pay the difference of $2.99. My teaching partner gets mad at me when I spend my own money, but what teacher doesn’t? $2.99
3:30 p.m. — The results are in! We adopted a rescue puppy last year around the holidays. The rescue told us he was a maltipoo but when he started growing, he looked nothing like a maltipoo. So we bit the bullet and did a doggy DNA test. He has about 17 different breeds in his mighty little body. But the highest percentages are poodle and (drum roll please) chihuahua! That would explain the missing patches of carpet on the floor in the bedroom, the chewed baseboards, and the growling when we try to move him in our bed at night. But our little chipoo is the CUTEST. People actually stop us on the street to tell us he is the cutest dog they have ever seen and can they take a picture with him. Who needs baseboards?!?
6:54 p.m. — Too tired to cook at the end of a long day. My husband, K., is working late and my kid, F., is at work, too. Pick up the pup and we drive through In-N-Out. I get a hamburger combo meal with a Lemon Up. The dog gets a puppy patty. I make the mistake of taking it out of the bag on our drive home and almost lose a finger. Not sure he even chewed it. But he’s happy and so am I. $10.89
Daily Total: $15.77
Day Two: Monday
6:25 a.m. — Get an iced blended from Coffee Bean. I swear their prices go up every month. I had a gift card from a student so in reality, the coffee is free. But it still bothers me that it is so expensive. Since I don’t really drink, maybe I can justify it? I am going to try.
12:30 p.m. — Everyone at work is wearing these adorable Daughters of India dupe dresses. I ask a coworker where she got one and then take a deep dive down Etsy. Find one I really love. The total is $59 plus shipping. I use Klarna. Paying over time seems to lessen the blow, even though my math brain knows the amount is the same. Hope it fits because shipping it back to India would be almost as much (if not more) than the dress. After I place the order, I get upset with myself for not checking to see if the dress has pockets. It doesn’t. $16
2:30 p.m. — My students are in PE. I place a quick Amazon order for packaging tape and dental floss. Yes, I am a floss girl; glide for the win! $14.85
7 p.m. — Stop at Trader Joe’s on the way home. We are out of lemonade and I think theirs is the best. F. drinks a lot of it. Also, I see a kid at snack eating freeze-dried strawberries. Food FOMO is my weakness so I have to buy a bag. (Truth: They are excellent and I eat almost the whole bag in the car, then wish I had bought two bags. No way they will make it to snack tomorrow.) $6.59
Daily Total: $37.44
Day Three: Tuesday
6:35 a.m. — Sadness. My student gift card has come to an end. The holidays are looking FAR away. I load $10 onto my Coffee Bean app, which sadly will not buy me two coffees. I wish I knew how to quit you, Coffee Bean. Order an iced blended to be picked up on the way to school. $10
12:30 p.m. — Lunch break shopping is dangerous! Recently my family and I walked to McConnell’s Ice Cream, where they have some amazing flavors featuring See’s Candies. I know, it’s mind-blowing. I decide to send some to my mom (who knew they could FedEx ice cream, still frozen? Not me!). I send her one of each to try. My brother and my sister live there with their significant others, so I figure there will be something for everyone. I am so excited to tell my mom I sent her this surprise, and when I do, she gets mad at me for spending too much money. She is probably right. But I wanted to do something nice for her. No good deed goes unpunished. $85
12:31 p.m. — See food FOMO above. Return to the McConnell’s website to order the See’s Candies ice cream for my family also. I don’t order all the flavors for us, just three lots of the vanilla with California brittle and one banana with Toffee-ettes for my husband. I will refrain from mentioning my very strong thoughts and feelings about banana-flavored ice cream (but make an inference…). Oddly, shipping is cheaper for me than for my mom. Maybe because it’s only coming from up the coast. $59.90
9 p.m. — My dog is out of the only chew sticks he will eat, which come from Amazon. Without them, he chews on baseboards, carpet or arms. We try to have an extra bag laying around so that we don’t have a chew stick emergency. It’s my turn to buy them. My husband and I trade off. I push buy on my Amazon cart. Chew stick emergency averted. $19
Daily Total: $173.90
Day Four: Wednesday
6:35 a.m. — Load another $10 on my CB app. It might make it easier to load more at a time, but it also seems obscene. Order coffee to go and drive to work. $10
6:45 a.m. — Stop on the way at the cheap gas station which gives an additional discount for cash. Pay with money I liberated from K.’s wallet. I did mention I was taking it, but he was asleep-ish so not sure it registered. Does it count as spending if it wasn’t actually my money? $20
7 a.m. — Stop at the grocery store for a box of mixed flavor granola bars. I keep them in my cabinet in case students forget their snack or teachers are hungry. Why is EVERYTHING so expensive? $5.49
3:30 p.m. — Swing by Staples on the way home to drop off a package for return. I buy a return label. I have this terrible habit of ordering things online just to look at them and then promptly returning them. I am honestly surprised I have not been banned from the internet altogether. As I pay, I scold myself from ordering from somewhere that does not have free returns. $5
4 p.m — Arrive home, throw in some laundry, walk and cuddle the dog. Feed the dog and note that we are out of his soft food. He eats a combination of soft and crunchy. Without the soft, he goes on a hunger strike. Text K. to buy some on the way home. Decide that making popcorn in the microwave NOT from a bag counts as cooking. Dog and I eat popcorn on the couch while I grade personal narratives.
9 p.m. — Get an email that all the ice cream has shipped! Go to the freezer and make a smoothie with random fruit to make room for the ice cream.
Daily Total: $40.49
Day Five: Thursday
6:35 — New day, same iced blended.
9:45 a.m. — F. went to Glossier yesterday and bought the new deodorant — so of course I want to try it, too. I get the orange blossom scent. (Hers smells amazing so I expect I will be happy with this purchase.) I love floral scents, floral dresses, floral anything. They just make me feel good. $23
4:30p.m. — Damn McDonald’s for creating the frozen Coke. It’s like 109 degrees out so in some ways it’s justified? In either event, it is delicious. However, get to the window and they tell me they are out of it. Would a frozen fruit punch do? No, it would not. $1.49 is paid and then refunded to my debit card. I will see that in two to three business days. I do not have credit cards, mostly because after F.’s dad left and cleaned out our accounts, I relied on credit cards to live, ended up in major debt and had to declare bankruptcy, which took me years to pay off. Also, I know myself, and my lack of willpower and credit cards just do not mix.
4:45 p.m. — I really want that frozen Coke. The obsession is real. Stop at a second McDonald’s. They have it! And yes, I would like fries with that. WHAT? I am almost tempted to cancel the order. But I am trapped in the car line… Or at least that is what I tell myself. $7.35
5:15 p.m. — Home and the dog is licking the evidence from my fingers. He likes french fries, too. Take him for a long walk around the neighborhood, then dinner for him and grading for me.
6:30 p.m. — Hop in the tub. Dog alternately likes to sit on the carpet next to the tub and put his front legs on the tub and lick the water from the ledge.
7:30 p.m. — Hop out of the tub. The dog has somehow jumped up enough to grab my Skims bra that is dangling half off the countertop. Chase him, sopping wet and covered with bubbles, and manage to head him off before he can wiggle under the bed. Never a dull moment around here! Saved one of only two everyday bras I own.
8 p.m. — Climb into bed and text with best teacher friend, K. and F. Dog climbs onto K.’s pillow and starts to snore. Clearly he knows where he belongs.
Daily Total: $30.35
Day Six: Friday
6:45 a.m. — Forgo the iced blended because I made a smoothie and toast at home. However, in my hurry to get out the door, I left my lunch and water at home. Stop at 7-Eleven for a bottle of water and a package of peanut butter crackers. A cheaper option than Postmating Sweetgreen, but also a LOT less healthy. Sigh. Will the fruit in the smoothie balance it out? Probably not but one can pretend. It’s Fri-yay! But off to a rocky start. Hopefully the kids are good today. $3.25
8 a.m. — Donate the loose change in my purse to charity. We collect in school every week. I try to lead my kids by example. Random quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies. $1.87
12:30 p.m. — A local magazine does an article on F. It’s an online publication and I want a print copy for myself. My daughter is my hero. I am so in awe of her courage and sense of self. Figure if it looks good, I can have color copies made to give as holiday gifts. $20
6:30 p.m. — The peanut butter crackers didn’t cut it. Stop at the store on the way home and buy a make-your-own salad. Will split it into two meals and eat the other half for dinner tomorrow. It is hard to get excited about meal prepping and cooking when I get home so late each day, and both my family members are still at work. Plus I am exhausted at night. I vow to meal prep this weekend so that this isn’t an issue next week. On the plus side, since I forgot my lunch today, that’s one less thing I have to do when I get home. I have a very hard time relaxing until all the chores are done. So as soon as I get home, I walk and feed the pup, put laundry in the dryer (if I washed it before I left) and make lunch. Then I will empty the dishwasher or do whatever before sitting down to eat and relax. It’s truly a curse. I wish I could just let things wait but I can’t stop focusing on them until they get done. But it’s Friday so I give myself a little grace. $8
Daily Total: $33.12
Day Seven: Saturday
6:35 a.m. — Buy an iced blended with money from the app. After today I will have $2 left. That buys nothing. I wish that at the very least, they would make the coffee come out in nice round numbers. It used to be $5.48 for an iced blended. It bothered me so much because who came up with that number? Just round up the two cents. It’s already too expensive as it is. It’s not even a school day but this is one bad habit that is deeply ingrained. Plus my body automatically wakes up early on the weekends. Sigh.
10:30 a.m. — My school is having a school supplies drive for unhoused children. I buy $10 worth of crayons and pencils. I always wish I could donate more, or donate my time. Someday… Hopefully it will arrive before I go to school on Monday. $10
11:45 a.m. — I buy boxing classes at a boxing gym whenever they are having sales. So my class now is paid for. But parking is $2. It’s a luxury to be able to take the classes but they honestly keep me sane. Whenever someone makes me upset, I picture their face on the bag and punch. One of the best stress releases I can think of. $2
4:40 p.m. — I walk to the Barnes and Nobles by the house. I have a $5 credit since they give teachers free memberships and when you buy things, you get credits to buy more things. I buy a paperback. After my last Money Diary I really took a close look at my spending and looked for places to cut back. Buying books is definitely one of them. Now I will buy maybe one book a month. Before, I bought several books a month. Slowly but surely, I am learning. $12
7:30 p.m. — K. is conscious at the same time as me! He’s been working on a show that meant he left the house before me and came home after I went to sleep. Or left after me and came home WAY after I went to sleep. It’s nice to have a conversation. We decide to buy a Chicken Street burrito for me and a torta for him, plus a cucumber lemonade. I don’t know how much it is because he pays.
7:31 p.m. — The churro truck is right next to the street taco guy. That’s a no-brainer. Five churros with two dipping sauces for $7? How fast can you take my money? $7
8:15 p.m — Sitting on the couch, talking about all the places we would like to visit if we had time and money. Argentina, Thailand, Spain, Maldives, Costa Rica, Morocco, Africa… The list goes on and on. Thankfully, dreams are free.
Daily Total: $31
