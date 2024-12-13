Do you worry about money now?

I worry about money all the time. When I wrote my last diary, I had just found out I was losing my job and had no savings. Plus my adult child lives with me rent-free and people had LOTS to say about that. (Actually, had I known I could respond in the comments, what I would have said was that I encourage her to save all her money while living at home so that she doesn’t end up like me. I am my daughter’s very own cautionary tale.) After that diary, I found a better job which had a 403(b) with a small match. Two years after that job, I left to go to another job with a pay rise. So instead of making $55,000 I am now making close to $80,000. But since I am able to (mostly) live on a lower salary, I have taken every raise and poured it into the 403(b) account. They match at $2,000 a year. I am very proud that in just over three years I have managed to save over $40,000. I know it is MILES away from being able to retire. But going from zero to that makes me feel proud. That $42,000 feels like a room full of gold to someone who three years ago had nothing. Frequently my husband and I talk about which countries we might be able to afford to retire to; sadly, it won’t be here. I also am YEARS away from retiring. I will be the oldest teacher ever, due in part to the high cost of living coupled with the lower salary.