Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 52

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $51,500 (it was more last year but I took a 10% pay cut due to the pandemic)

Net Worth: $3,700 ($4,000 in savings. It was $5,000 but I had to move some money over to pay rent this month. My new year's resolution was to save to $5,000 by the end of 2020. One day to go and I backslid. Plus, about $400 in Acorns. Minus debt. My husband and I don't share finances. I was really badly burned in my divorce (all the assets were in my ex's name), so I have a hard time trusting men when it comes to money. I also owe bankruptcy money, more on that below, but I think of it as a monthly expense.)

Debt: $700 car loan to pay off a brake emergency

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,633

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,400 (I split the rent with my husband, paying slightly more because my daughter lives with us. He pays $1200. I would love to own a home/condo but have no idea where I would come up with my portion of a downpayment. Rent is basically taking money and setting it on fire, but housing costs here are extreme compared to what I take home. It is a vicious circle. We pay enough rent that we should be paying it as a mortgage, but we don't have enough for a down payment for a house. Anyone had a crystal ball with the lottery numbers? If so, please hit me up.)

Car Payment: $341

Bankruptcy Payment: $288 (I owed over $100,000 but through chapter 13, my lawyer was able to negotiate for me to pay this amount every month for five years. I have 10 months left.)

Dental Insurance: $60 (taken pre-tax)

Health Insurance: $80 (taken pre-tax).

Internet: $75

Pet Expenses: $100

Gas: $15

Amazon Prime, Spotify/Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix: $45