Like You, Taylor Cassidy Is Best Friends With The Snooze Button

What’s your least-favorite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? My least favorite piece of advice is something many other creators have told me on how to be a successful creative: Make sure to keep up with trends. It's absolutely not bad advice. In fact, it's great advice for growth online. But it's my least-favorite, because it's easy to put so much of your energy into staying relevant that originality loses its place as a priority. I felt so much more at peace with myself when I had more original content than [trendy videos]. I heard a quote one time that describes it perfectly: "Create the art you need to see in the world."