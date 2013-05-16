To see just how popular the British jewellery and accessories label Tatty Devine is, one need only step out wearing one of its vibrantly hued perspex pieces — then watch the compliments fly. We're talking thumbs up on the Tube, strangers stopping us on the street, and appreciative nods all around.
Even Queen Elizabeth can't resist the playful brand, as evidenced by a letter received by co-founders Rosie Wolfenden and Harriet Vine late last year. The news, printed on a piece of surprisingly thin stationery? Her Majesty was bestowing them with an MBE (Member of the British Empire) as part of her 2013 New Year Honours List. No big deal.
Despite the fact that they're receiving said MBE in a matter of weeks — the date is exuberantly circled on the office calendar — Wolfenden and Vine couldn't have been more down-to-earth as they invited us into their Shoreditch studio. Surrounded by mood boards, their now-iconic name necklaces, ladybug rings, and a giant Easter bonnet fashioned after a fried egg (it's meant to be worn by two people at the same time), the designers and their superstar employees wowed us with their playful style, and told us what it's really like to be recognised as one of Britain's brightest fashion stars.
