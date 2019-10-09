Every Tarte Palette Is On Sale For Today Only

Tarte turns 19 years old this week, but you’re getting all the birthday gifts — namely, in the form of a week's worth of amazing one-day sales that you won't find anywhere else on the internet. Today's featured find? Palettes, palettes, and more palettes.
Today only, you can take 25% off a wide selection of best-selling eye and cheek palettes, including the wildly popular Tartelette collection that rarely goes on sale. All you need to do is enter promo code "PARTY25" at checkout to save on as many palettes your heart desires. (They also make for easy gifts, if you want to get ahead of your holiday shopping.)
Advertisement
Best yet, this is only the beginning of Tarte's week of daily flash sales. Watch this space to get updates on the daily deals, including markdowns on skin care, foundation, and other fan-favorite products.
shop 6 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement